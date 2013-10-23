Recently published research from Canadean, "Kingfisher in China: Local Profile, 2013", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/23/2013 -- This is a detailed report covering Kingfisher's store formats, private labels, history, key employees, and key financial and operational metrics in China.
Introduction and Landscape
Why was the report written?
This is a comprehensive report covering Kingfisher's operations in China. It offers an insightful analysis of the company and details of its store formats, private labels, history, news, key employees, and key financial and operational metrics. The report also presents revenues and investment strategies of the company's key local competitors.
What is the current market landscape and what is changing?
The Chinese property housing market remained weak during the first half of 2013. Consequently, home sales in mainland China stagnated, due to which the demand for home decoration products was impacted.
What makes this report unique and essential to read?
The report provides detailed information on Kingfisher's operations and strategy in China. Additionally, it presents revenues and investment strategies of the company's key competitors in the country.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Key Features and Benefits
The report provides comprehensive analysis of Kingfisher's operations in China and is an essential tool to gain a detailed understanding of the company's local operations.
The report presents Kingfisher's strategy, which is essential in understanding the direction of the company in the coming years.
A unique table that presents the information of major retailers in China. It provides information on the retailers' store banners, country of origin, store count, and the year of inception in China.
An insightful analysis of Kingfisher in China, providing details of its store formats, private labels, history, news, key employee biographies, and key financial and operational metrics.
The report provides revenue data for Kingfisher and its key competitors in China. Additionally, it presents investment strategies of the company's key competitors, and this information is essential to gain an understanding of the market.
Key Market Issues
Shrinking exports and decreased fixed asset investment to slow growth rate, impacting consumer sentiment.
Lower consumer spending likely to affect retail sales in the country
Key Highlights
Kingfisher plans to undertake a restructuring process to reduce accumulated losses and to return to profitability.
Companies Mentioned in this Report: Kingfisher China, Kingfisher
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