Kingfisher in Poland: Local Profile, 2013 - New Market Study Published

New Retailing research report from Canadean is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/17/2013 -- This is a detailed report covering Kingfisher's store formats, private labels, history, key employees, and key financial and operational metrics in Poland.
Introduction and Landscape
Why was the report written?
This is a comprehensive report covering Kingfisher's operations in Poland. It offers an insightful analysis of the company and details of its store formats, private labels, history, news, key employees, and key financial and operational metrics. The report also presents market shares and investment strategies of the company's key local competitors.
What is the current market landscape and what is changing?
Although in economic terms, Poland has not suffered as much as many of its Western European neighbours it has still witnessed a marked slowdown in GDP growth over the past couple of years. This has negatively impacted consumer confidence, resulting in a slowdown in consumer spending. The Home Improvement retail segment was also impacted during 2012, resulting in many retailers closing their stores.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
What makes this report unique and essential to read?
The report provides detailed information on Kingfisher's operations and strategy in Poland. Additionally, it presents market shares and investment strategies of the company's key competitors in the country.
Key Features and Benefits
The report provides a comprehensive analysis of Kingfisher's operations in Poland and is an essential tool to gain a detailed understanding of the company's local operations.
The report presents Kingfisher's strategy, which is essential in understanding the direction of the company in the coming years.
A unique table that presents the information of major retailers in Poland. It provides information on the retailers' store banners, country of origin, store count, and the year of inception in Poland.
An insightful analysis of Kingfisher in Poland, providing details of its store formats, private labels, history, news, key employee biographies, and key financial and operational metrics.
The report provides market share data for Kingfisher and its key competitors in Poland. Additionally, it presents investment strategies of the company's key competitors, and this information is essential to gain an understanding of the market.
Key Market Issues
Unstable macroeconomic conditions and the global slowdown will continue to have an impact on retail sales in the country.
Increased unemployment will put pressure on consumption rates, forcing consumers to focus on necessary spending, thereby impacting luxury purchases in the country.
Key Highlights
Kingfisher Poland plans to open two new stores in 2013.
Kingfisher plans to upgrade its Polish website; and extend certain programs to Poland which are currently in operation in France and Spain.
Companies Mentioned in this Report: Kingfisher Poland, Kingfisher
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