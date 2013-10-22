"Kingfisher in Spain: Local Profile, 2013" Published

Recently published research from Canadean, "Kingfisher in Spain: Local Profile, 2013", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/22/2013 -- This is a detailed report covering Kingfisher's store formats, private labels, history, key employees, and key financial and operational metrics in Spain.
Introduction and Landscape
Why was the report written?
This is a comprehensive report covering Kingfisher's operations in Spain. It offers an insightful analysis of the company and details of its store formats, private labels, history, news, key employees, and key financial and operational metrics. The report also presents market shares and investment strategies of the company's key local competitors.
What is the current market landscape and what is changing?
Spain has been reeling under the effects of a double dip recession with the economy contracting by 1.4% in 2012 and the International Monetary Fund (IMF) projects the economy will contract by a further 1.5% in 2013. The after effects of the recession have trickled down to many sectors, including retail which declined during the period 2007-2012. A weakening economy and rising unemployment have led to a decrease in the average household disposable income which declined by 8% in 2012 over 2011. Lower disposable income has resulted in decreased consumer spending and declining retail sales.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
What makes this report unique and essential to read?
The report provides detailed information on Kingfisher's operations and strategy in Spain. Additionally, it presents market shares and investment strategies of the company's key competitors in the country.
Key Features and Benefits
The report provides a comprehensive analysis of Kingfisher's operations in Spain and is an essential tool to gain a detailed understanding of the company's local operations.
The report presents Kingfisher's strategy, which is essential in understanding the direction of the company in the coming years.
A unique table that presents the information of major retailers in Spain. It provides information on the retailers' store banners, country of origin, store count, and the year of inception in Spain.
An insightful analysis of Kingfisher in Spain, providing details of its store formats, private labels, history, news, key employee biographies, and key financial and operational metrics.
The report provides market share data for Kingfisher and its key competitors in Spain. Additionally, it presents investment strategies of the company's key competitors, and this information is essential to gain an understanding of the market.
Key Market Issues
The after effects of the recession have trickled down to many sectors, including retail which has seen slow growth over the past couple of years and is likely to continue unless the market shows signs of recovery.
Sluggish economy and rising unemployment have led to a decrease in the average household disposable income, impacting consumers' purchasing power.
Companies Mentioned in this Report: Kingfisher Spain, Kingfisher
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