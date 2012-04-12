Kingfisher in the UK: Local Profile - Latest Report

Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/12/2012 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of 'Kingfisher in the UK: Local Profile' to its offering.



This is a comprehensive report covering Kingfisher's operations in the UK. It has an insightful analysis of the company and details of its store formats, private labels, history, news, key employees, and key financial and operational metrics. The report also presents market shares and investment strategies of the company's key competitors in the country.



What makes this report unique and essential to read?

The report provides detailed information on Kingfisher UK's operations and strategy. Additionally, it presents market shares and investment strategies of the company's key competitors in the country.



Companies Mentioned

Kingfisher UK, Kingfisher Plc



Scope

The report provides comprehensive analysis of Kingfisher's operations in the UK. It is an essential tool to gain a detailed understanding of the company's local operations.



The report presents Kingfisher's UK strategy, essential in understanding the direction of the company in the coming years.



A unique table presenting the information of major retailers in the UK. It provides information on the retailers' store banners, country of origin, store count, and year of inception in the UK.



An insightful analysis of Kingfisher in United Kingdom providing details of its store formats, private labels, history, news, key employee biographies, and key financial and operational metrics.



The report provides market share data of Kingfisher and its key competitors in the UK. Additionally, it presents investment strategies of the company's key competitors. This information is essential to gaining an understanding of the market.



Reasons to Buy

The report provides key financial and operational metrics data of Kingfisher UK for 2006-2010.



This report gives a comprehensive analysis of Kingfisher's operations in the UK with information on store formats, private labels, history, news, and key employee biographies.



The report identifies Kingfisher's UK strategy, and provides market share and expansion plans of the company and its key competitors in the UK.



Key Highlights

B&Q UK plans to adopt a new, simpler, pricing strategy by doing away with its cumulative price promotion program.



B&Q UK plans to reorient its product strategy and offer a larger number of private labels.



In January 2012, ScrewFix UK celebrated its 200th store opening at Heathrow.



