Kings Cleaning Service Partners with BizIQ

Callao, VA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/09/2013 -- Kings Cleaning Service, a commercial cleaning service in Callao, VA, has recently undertaken a new online marketing campaign in conjunction with BizIQ, a comprehensive web optimization firm specializing in local search engine marketing.



In forming a partnership with BizIQ, Kings Cleaning Service is taking steps towards improving its online, local search visibility and creating an encompassing virtual presence in order to benefit customers seeking commercial cleaning services in the Callao, VA area.



Through BizIQ’s services, the company will build upon its local search engine rankings by offering optimized web content and a robust new website interface with intuitive navigation. The company will also offer users a recurring source of relevant information through its blog.



“As a highly trained commercial cleaning company, we’re dedicated to providing relief to all of our customers,” said Ed King, Owner of Kings Cleaning Service. “Today, that means more than just offering a wide variety of cleaning services—it also means reaching out within our service area to ensure that customers are aware of what we have to offer. By raising our awareness through this new marketing campaign, we’re actively serving customers, whether they’re looking for our services now or they will be later.”



Kings Cleaning Service specializes in a vast gamut of commercial cleaning and restoration services, including but not limited to mold removal, water damage recovery, carpet cleaning, oriental rug care, furniture cleaning, and air duct cleaning. The company serves both commercial and residential customers within 50 miles of Callao, VA.



Certified for water damage restoration, mold removal, carpet services, upholstery cleaning and more, Kings Cleaning Service has been in business since 1975 and has become a respected source for professional cleaning in virtually all settings. The company boasts an A plus Better Business Bureau rating and is a member of the Institute of Inspection Cleaning and Restoration Certification (IICRC), American Indoor Air Quality Council (AmIAQ) and the American Indoor Air Quality Association (IAQA).



To learn more about Kings Cleaning Service, its service options or its service areas, please visit the company’s website at http://www.kingscleaningservices.com/.



To learn more about BizIQ, its expertise regarding local search engine optimization or to view its extensive list of service options, please visit http://www.ebiziq.com/.