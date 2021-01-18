Kings Crispy Onions Offering Fried Onion for Snacks at Great Savings

Mahuva, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/18/2021 -- Kings Crispy Onions caters to Indians' packaged onion requirements with a commitment to their health, taste, and pocket. The company burst on to the scene in 2006, offering a broad variety, backed by quality assurance and competitive pricing. The production is done in line with global food safety standards in an ultra-modern facility certified by BRC AA, FSSAI, KOSHER and HALAL. For selling, Kings Crispy Onions relies on a technology-driven web platform built for a secure, safe, and seamless user experience. The company ships India-wide through some of the top carriers in the business, ensuring doorstep deliveries within 5 to 7 working days.



The spokesperson at Kings Crispy Onions recently stated, "Kings Crispy Onions is dedicated to delivering variety, prices and service. We produce and market a vast variety of dry powders, fried onion, and dehydrated onion to help prepare palatable dishes at home and in restaurants. We sell direct, eliminating the middlemen and passing savings to the buyer in form of competitive pricing, and several money-saving perks. On the service front, we ensure quick, safe doorstep deliveries, 100% secure transactions, and dedicated customer support. Add to it our consistent quality deliverance system; we stand tall as the leading fried onions grocery store online."



Over the years, Kings Crispy Onions has put together a solid infrastructure to keep up with both, growing market demands and food safety norms. The state of the art facility presently has the biggest production capacity with automatic line and proper hygiene conditions. Advanced in-house labs are in place for quality testing and new product development. The well equipped in-house cool warehouses are there to help products retain their freshness, flavour and aroma. Kings Crispy Onions is serious on cutting down the carbon footprint, which aptly reflects in its sustainability program, involving contract farming with backward integration.



On fried onions for snacks, the spokesperson further stated, "Kings Crispy Onions presents fried onions to transform normal snack foods into delicious treats. Our fried onions add a crispy, crunchy flavour to sandwiches, burgers, hotdogs, and other popular snacks. We only handpick the best varieties of onions, and then wash, peel, slice, and fry them in top grade vegetable oils. We take all the pain so that buyers get ready fried onion flakes to match their taste buds. We use less oil for frying because customer health has always been a top priority for us."



The fried onions are compatible with multiple cuisines, including Chinese and South Indian. They can be used as a condiment in several soups, salads and baked or roasted potatoes. The buyer can experiment with fried onions to rev up delicacies as diverse as korma, biriyani, haleem and pulao. The fried onions have a long life and require limited storage space. Thanks to Kings Crispy Onions' competitive pricing, they cost less. Volume buyers can also ask for customized packaging and private label options.



About Kings Crispy Onions

Kings Crispy Onions is the leading online marketplace for crispy fried onion, dehydrated onion and dry powders. The marketplace offers the best quality at unbeatable prices, with quality service. Lately, Kings Crispy Onions has emerged as the one-stop resource for Indians wanting to buy onion powder online.



