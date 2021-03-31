Kingston Attorney Isaacs Honored as SuperLawyer in 2021 Review

Kingston, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/31/2021 -- For the 12th year in a row, Kingston attorney Hanan M. Isaacs was named as a top lawyer in New Jersey.



Mr. Isaacs is an attorney with the Kingston Law Group, serving Princeton and all parts of Central Jersey.



The announcement was made by the New Jersey SuperLawyers magazine. The magazine annually reviews attorneys from across the state and chooses the top five percent practicing lawyers around the state for the listing. Mr. Isaacs was first named to the list in 2010 and has received the honor every year since.



"Being considered in the top five percent of attorneys in the Garden State is a tremendous honor," he said. "SuperLawyers does not give this award lightly. The review team examines each nominee, their work, case outcomes, and more. To make the list even once shows a huge dedication to the practice of law and the clients served. Being on the list multiple times requires a dedication to the practice that is second to none."



In addition to the actual practice, SuperLawyers magazine looks at how the attorney gives back to the profession. In that area, Mr. Isaacs has been a leader for 42 years. "A professional mediator and arbitrator for [42] years, Mr. Isaacs has trained hundreds of CPA's, human resources professionals, lawyers, and other business community members in the art and craft of negotiation, mediation, arbitration and conflict resolution," says the SuperLawyers report on his inclusion to the list.



Mr. Isaacs said he works every day to improve his chosen field and be a mentor to those just entering the law. This includes young lawyers, legal interns, and paralegals. He said seeing other people excel with his help is one the greatest gifts he receives.



"I hope this honor serves to encourage other New Jersey attorneys to look at their own contributions to see how they can serve. We owe it to the legal profession and our clients to be the best we can possibly be," he said.



About Hanan M. Isaacs

For 42 years, Hanan Isaacs has served as a trial lawyer, mediator, and arbitrator, from his offices in Princeton-Kingston, NJ. Mr. Isaacs focuses his practice on employment and business litigation, personal injury, family law, and Alternative Dispute Resolution (ADR) in those fields. He is active with the NJ Chapter of the National Employment Lawyers Association, an organization of trial lawyers who regularly represent workers. Isaacs is also an Accredited Professional Mediator in both civil and family law matters with the New Jersey Association of Professional Mediators. He is a New Jersey Supreme Court Certified Family Law Specialist, a designation attained by 250 out of 90,000 lawyers in the State. He is active in the New Jersey legal and ADR communities and has variously served as an adjunct law professor, college professor, ADR trainer, legal writer, public speaker, as well as leader for many years in professional legal and ADR organizations.



