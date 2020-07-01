Kingston N.J. Attorney Speaks on COVID-19, Worker Safety, and Income Security

Kingston, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/01/2020 -- The COVID-19 epidemic has change lives far beyond social distancing, face masks, and sheltering at home. Many people have lost work because of the virus and are afraid to return even when invited.



Hanan M. Isaacs, Esq., is a Central Jersey attorney specializing in employment and labor law. Since the pandemic's onset, Isaacs has been providing valuable information and webinars to those without work or who fear returning to work.



Each webinar covers the two most important yet compromised areas of work life -- worker safety and income security. Isaacs says the response from the federal government has been terrible. The biggest culprit is OSHA, the federal Occupational Safety and Health Administration, which has been "AWOL" on safety enforcement, including failure to operationalize and enforce recommendations of the federal Centers for Disease Control. Rather than setting and enforcing attainable guidance for employers, OSHA "encourages" employers to comply. The federal government's approach to workers' safety rights is: "You're on your own," says Isaacs.



Isaacs has spoken on this topic three times since the pandemic started. His next scheduled webinar is July 9, when he will present to the NJ Strategic Executives Networking Group/Financial Executives Networking Group (NJ SENG/FENG).



Said Isaacs, "The biggest issue at hand is not unemployment, although that is very significant. Rather, it is worker safety. Sixty (60%) per cent of the American returning workforce is worried for their lives and safety -- and those of their dependents. The American economy will not recover until most workers feel it is safe to go back to work without concerns over the COVID-19 virus."



Isaacs's presentation is called A Legal and HR Look at the Covid-19 Market on Jobs, Safety, and Income Security and is designed for anyone who is affected by the virus. This includes employers and employees.



Isaacs is a partner in the Kingston Law Group, attorneys who specialize in employment law, family law, and general civil litigation. More information about the Kingston Law Group, their practice areas, and their webinars is on the website. Visit www.kingstonlawgroup.com for details.



About Kingston Law Group

In 1981, Hanan M. Isaacs created a Central Jersey law partnership with Robert A. Felmeister. The firm was known as Felmeister & Isaacs. From their newly minted law offices In East Windsor, Mercer County, these two young lawyers were hellbent on creating an immediate commercial following. They took an aggressive stance on their first amendment right to advertise legal services, including on the radio, a right the New Jersey Supreme Court was slow to recognize and support. Their stance produced a 4-year tussle with the Supreme Court, resulting in multiple hearings in state and federal court and two changes to the Rules of Professional Conduct, including the current Rule permitting most forms of lawyer advertising.



In 1988, Felmeister departed the firm to start a different career, and Isaacs constructed a sole practice focusing on family and divorce cases (in which he is a Certified Family Law Practitioner), employment law generally for workers, personal injury, insurance bad faith, and general civil and criminal defense practice. He also is an expert in negotiations, mediation, and arbitration of cases, whether as a neutral or a lawyer representing a party in those venues.



From 1998 to 2018, Mr. Isaacs hired paralegals and law associates to handle the firm's work. He taught dispute resolution at Seton Hall Law School and Rider University, taught lawyers and judges the art and craft of negotiations and mediation, served as a Mediation Trainer and lecturer for the NJ Institute of Continuing Legal Education and NJ Association of Professional Mediators (NJAPM), published many articles on divorce, family law, and Alternative Dispute Resolution, and served in leadership roles at the State Bar Association, on Supreme Court Committees, and at NJAPM. He also served for many years on successive Zoning Boards of Adjustment (in Montgomery Township and Princeton), and on his Homeowners Association Board.



In 2018, Mr. Isaacs formed a law partnership with Misty V. Avallone, Esq., a long-time associate of the firm, who focuses on matrimonial law practice.



About Hanan M. Isaacs

Hanan M. Isaacs is a mediator, arbitrator, and trial lawyer who is dedicated to providing legal representation and ADR services to Central Jersey clients. He is a New Jersey Supreme Court Certified Family Law Specialist and a NJAPM Accredited Professional Mediator (APM).



