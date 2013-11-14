KinQi Electric Appliances Co., Ltd. Developed a New Type Product - Mini Rice Cooker

Guangdong, China -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/14/2013 -- KinQi Electric Appliances Co., Ltd., a professional manufacturer of infrared ceramic cooker in China, designed a new type mini rice cooker for the college students and solitaries who often suffer from the difficulty of cooking meals for one person. Because they often complain that the existing rice cooker is designed for the family, and cooking rice for only one person is easy to burn the pan. Office workers often eat fast food in the office also want to eat the meal made at their own home.



The mini rice cooker can cook a bowl to three bowls of rice, and you can cook the rice just needed by one person. The best part is you can cook a bowl of rice in the office or dormitory and steaming a dish at the same time, a delicious lunch is easily available!



This mini rice cooker features simple to use, beautiful appearance, portability and not occupying place. You can present it to the accommodated students, the elderly living alone, office workers and so on. You will definitely love it!



About KinQi Electric Appliances Co., Ltd.

KinQi Electric Appliances Co., Ltd. mainly produces electric ceramic hob cookers. They have designed hundreds of different styles, range from simple to multifunctional, from economic to luxury since it was established in 2008. Their products are sold at home and abroad, east Europe, middle-east and Southeast Asia. KinQi persists in Customer first and faith follows. Welcome to visit and know her!



Media Contact:

Website: http://www.acdkinqi.com/

E-mail: sallyxiong@acdkinqi.com