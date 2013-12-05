KinQi Electrical Appliances Co., Ltd. Acquired Aiwang Electrical Appliances

Guangzhou, China -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/05/2013 -- KinQi Electric Appliances Co., Ltd., a professional manufacturer of infrared ceramic cooker in China, acquired Aiwang Electrical Appliances.



Aiwang is an electrical pressure cooker manufacturer. Due to poor management, it is on the verge of collapse, seeking new investors. As a manufacturer of kitchen appliances, Kinqi encounters this great opportunity and made out this acquirement, which enables Aiwang Electrical Appliances to have the opportunity to continue to develop, and extends Kinqi company¡¯s product range.



Aiwang Appliances locates in Daliang Town, about ten km away from Kinqi Company. Its main product is pressure cooker and our products are electric ceramic cookers, which are both essential artifact for kitchen. Prior to this acquisition, Kinqi has the intent to develop into pressure cookers. Therefore, the acquisition made good use of existing social resources to achieve the development vision of their company.



About KinQi Electrical Appliances Co., Ltd.

KinQi Electrical Appliances Co., Ltd. is a specialized manufacturer of infrared conduction cooker in China. Their products are available for hundreds of different styles, range from simple to multifunctional, from economic to luxury. The infrared earthen cooker products are sold at home and abroad, east Europe, middle-east and Southeast Asia.



Media Contact:

http://www.acdkinqi.com/