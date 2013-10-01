Kinsh Technologies Launches Exclusive Offer for SEO Packages

Ahmedabad, Gujarat -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/01/2013 -- Kinsh Technologies introduces an irresistible offer on its SEO Packages. SEO Packages now start from $149 per month only for the promotional period.



Kinsh Technologies, an off-shore Web Development & Internet Marketing Company based in India, today announced its latest offer for SEO Packages for its new clients. Kinsh Technologies has been rated as one of the best off-shore Website Development & Internet Marketing Company by its clients since last 6 years. Kinsh Technologies provides foray of Design, Development & Marketing Services ranging from Logo Design, Web Design & Development, Search Engine Optimization (SEO), Search Engine Marketing (SEM), Social Media Optimization (SMO), Social Media Marketing (SMM), Email & Internet Marketing, Web Hosting Solutions & Mobile Applications Development.



Kinsh Technologies provides various standardized SEO packages starting from $ 350 per month (SEO Silver).. This SEO Silver package is going to be offered at an unbelievable 57% discount at $ 149 per month only for a limited period for its New Clients.



Explaining about the need of SEO, Mr. Nishant Desai, Owner & Founder of Kinsh Technologies said that "In today's competitive world, everyone wants their website to rank #1 on Google search. This is primarily because business owners, organizations, brands or individuals owning a website know that there is a huge competition out there and the only way to drive traffic to their website is by ranking as high as you can on the Search Engine Results Pages (SERPs). SEO does exactly this job by following a set of On-page & Off-page activities which eventually result in higher ranking of the website on the SERPs in organic searches." He further added stating that "We at Kinsh only use White Hat On-Page & Off-Page Optimization techniques for all our clients to ensure that we get the best results and never fall in the trap of being penalized by any search engine."



Discussing about the offer itself, Mr. Kinjal Desai, Head of Marketing & Business Development said that "This is a one-off offer for our new clients. We would be offering our SEO Silver Package which is usually $ 350 per month at a special promotional price of $ 149 per month. The package includes both On-Page & Off-Page Optimization of the client's website as per details given on our website (http://kinsh.in/seo-packages). The best part though is that we do not bind our clients for any minimum contractual term unlike other SEO service providers. They can trial our SEO services for just 1 month before taking a decision to go into a long term relation with us."



For more information about Kinsh Technologies and its services, please visit: http://kinsh.in and http://www.seoindianexperts.com.



About Kinsh Technologies

Kinsh Technologies is a SEO and Web Development company with development center located in India and offices in India, Canada, Australia and UK. Kinsh Technologies have 99% positive track record and have always delivered results for its clients. Kinsh Technologies is in the industry since more than 6 years now. You can check out more about Kinsh from the link:-



http://kinsh.in

http://www.seoindianexperts.com

Contact Information: -

Kinsh Technologies

mail@kinsh.in

Ahmedabad, Gujarat

http://kinsh.in