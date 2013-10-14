KiOR Inc (NASDAQ:KIOR) Investor Lawsuit Alert: Deadline on Oct. 21, 2013 Coming Up

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/14/2013 -- A deadline is coming up on October 21, 2013 in the lawsuit filed for investors of KiOR Inc (NASDAQ:KIOR) over alleged securities laws violations by KiOR Inc and certain of its officers and directors.



Investors with a substantial investment in KiOR Inc (NASDAQ:KIOR) shares between August 14, 2012 and August 7, 2013, should get active before the Deadline that is coming up on October 21, 2013, and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail(at)shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



According to the complaint filed in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Texas the plaintiff alleges on behalf of purchasers of KiOR Inc (NASDAQ:KIOR) between August 14, 2012 and August 7, 2013, that the defendants violated Sections 10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder.



More specifically, the plaintiff alleges that the defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that KiOR Inc was not on track to produce commercially meaningful quantities of biofuel at the Columbus facility in the amounts projected by management, that KiOR Inc lacked adequate internal and financial controls over its calculation and forecasting of production levels at the Columbus facility, and that as a result of the foregoing, KiOR Inc’s statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.



On August 8 2103, KiOR Inc reported its second quarter 2013 results. Among other things, KiOR Inn said that it shipped 75,000 gallons of fuel from the Columbus facility during the second quarter and that its second quarter 2103 revenue was $239,000.



Shares of KiOR Inc (NASDAQ:KIOR) declined from $4.92 per share on August 6, 2013, to as low as $1.49 per share on Sept. 6, 2013.



On Oct. 11, 2013, NASDAQ:KIOR shares closed at $2.45 per share.



Those who purchased shares of KiOR Inc have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation.



Contact:

Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

Trevor Allen

3111 Camino Del Rio North - Suite 423

92108 San Diego

Phone: +1-(858)-779-1554

Fax: +1-(858)-605-5739

mail@shareholdersfoundation.com