Kirk Wickersham's FSBO System to Open a New Office in Denver This March

Denver, CO -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/25/2013 -- Kirk Wickersham, the founder of the FSBO (For Sale by Owner) System, is pleased to announce that he will be opening the doors to a new FSBO System office in Denver, Colorado this upcoming March.



The purpose of the new office is twofold. For one, it will provide licensed real estate consulting to home sellers in the Denver Metro area. By teaching its clients valuable tips and strategies, FSBO System consultants will enable home sellers to bypass the six percent commission fees typically associated with listing via a broker.



Secondly, the office will serve as a national headquarters for clients throughout the United States and Canada who have purchased the FSBO System online tutorial. The online tutorial is comprised of seven user friendly modules, many of which can be completed in an hour or less. Designed to gently guide clients through the processes and planning associated with selling a home, each module builds intuitively upon the last, culminating in the final module that teaches clients how to seal the deal. By offering live assistance at the Denver office, Wickersham and the FSBO System team hope to answer any technical and other lingering questions purchasers may have about the product.



Assisting those interested in selling their home without the use of real estate agency, the FSBO System is a proven resource that has helped the average do-it-yourself home seller save an average of $15,000 in commission and other fees. It is projected that Wickersham’s creation will one day play a hand in over 50% of residential transactions, causing it to effectively trump the agent-client real estate model. The increased customer support and consulting offered by the Denver will only serve to heighten awareness of the system.



To celebrate the expansion and continued success of the FSBO System, Wickersham is currently offering new clients several bonus materials including Open House signs, Internet advertising discounts and moving and storage discounts.



About Kirk Wickersham

Kirk Wickersham is a Yale-education attorney and real estate broker with over 42 years of civic and professional experience. He founded the FSBO System in 1995. The program was placed on the web in 2012. Its website can be found at http://fsbosystem.com/.