Kirkland Family Dentistry Added a 5th "Best of Kirkland" Award to List of Accolades

Kirkland, WA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/28/2020 -- The Kirkland Reporter does an annual "Best of Kirkland" awards. Readers are invited to vote for their favorite business in many categories, including healthcare. In dentistry, Kirkland Family Dentistry took home top honors, yet again. The clinic has now received that award five times from 2015-2020. This is on top of the other 'Best Dentist' awards it has received over the years.



"We are here to serve the public. We are here to take care of the people of this region. We are here to help people stay healthy," said Dr. Acosta. "Our No. 1 goal before we do anything else is making sure our patients' health is protected."



Dr. Acosta continued: "The award validates the work our amazing staff at Kirkland Family Dentistry do each and every day."



"No one really likes going to the dentist. So, when our patients say we are the best, that really means something," she said. "We want everyone who walks in the door to feel welcome, like they are family and this is where they belong. Our patients responded to that and gave us this wonderful award again."



Health care everywhere faced an additional challenge this year, COVID-19. Dr. Choi said it definitely affected dental offices.



"Having patients wear masks during an exam is just not feasible, obviously. We had to take extra steps to keep our patients and our staff protected," the doctor said. "I am pleased to say, we accomplished that goal as well. Among many, many things we use a hypochlorous fogging machine to sanitize the air between every patient. This is due to our commitment to go above and beyond, not just with health and safety, but with everything we do."



This latest award means the most to the clinic because it comes from the people who have a choice of where to seek dental care. Dr. Choi said they choose Kirkland Family Dentistry.



"The dental world will give out awards to dental offices. That's nice. When your peers say you are doing things right, that is certainly a good feeling. But when the people you care about – and we do care about our patients – when they say you are doing it right, that is a whole next level of appreciation," he said.



The doctor says the office goes beyond just checking teeth and gums. Everyone works to make sure every patient is comfortable. That is going beyond just running a "dentist's office," he said. That kind of care ensures the patients are at ease as much as possible.



Another factor in the clinic winning top awards is the staff's backgrounds. Kirkland Family Dentistry is able to cross language barriers because their team speaks English, Spanish, Mandarin, Korean, Arabic, Russian, Ukrainian, Romanian and Malayalam. That is the broadest selection of languages of any dental office in the region.



"If can walk into a dentist's office and the people working there speak your native language, that is a major relief. I know if I sought medical care in another country and the staff was able to talk to me in English, I would feel much more confident about the care I'd receive," Dr. Choi said.



Winning the award so many times means the bar is now set higher for future "Best of Kirkland" competitions. Dr. Choi said he is confident everyone at their office will rise up the challenge and make sure patients continue to appreciate the care and concern they receive at Kirkland Family Dentistry.