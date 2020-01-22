Kirkland Family Dentistry Takes Top Honors in Customer Recommendations

Kirkland, WA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/22/2020 -- Kirkland Family Dentistry has another top award to add to its growing list of accolades.



Fresh Chalk, a new Internet startup that uses community rankings and recommendations, lists the family practice dental care office as the Best Kirkland Dentists.



Kirkland Family Dentistry received the best dentist office for the Kirkland area four years in a row from the Kirkland Reporter newspaper. Similar to the Fresh Chalk award, those newspaper titles came from people in the Kirkland region who voted on the best of the best in a wide variety of categories.



This new award validates the previous praise the dentistry has received, said Dr. Jonathan Everett, DDS.



"It is one thing to be recognized by your peers for outstanding work. When your patient base, the people who look to you for care, come forward and say you are the best, that is amazing," he said. "We strive every day to provide the best and most-family friendly dental care in our area of Washington. Our patients recognize this."



Dr. Everett says every one of the staff at the clinic takes the time to make sure each patient feels welcome and comfortable. He says everyone there knows going a dentist is something people do not look forward too. By making patients feel like part of a family, the stress of the visit is eased.



"That's really why our patients recommend us and continue to vote for us. Yes, we offer superlative care, but we also go the extra mile to make people feel like they are appreciated. That's not me saying it. That is what our patients say," Dr. Everett said.



In addition, the staff at Kirkland Family Dentistry is able to cross language barriers. The staff speaks English, Spanish, Mandarin, Korean, Arabic, Russian, Ukrainian, Romanian and Malayalam.



"Going to any health care provider is unnerving. If you don't speak a language someone there understands, it can be downright terrifying. We have the broadest selection of languages of any dentist office in this area of Washington and that is another reason so many people choose us for their dental care," the doctor said.



Fresh Chalk makes getting online recommendations for services easier than wading through Yelp!, reading Google reviews or other websites. All the reviews come from users and members of the social media network.



For more information visit KirklandTeeth.com



Contact:

Jonathan Everett, DDS

Kirkland Family Dentistry

1715 Market St. Suite 104

Kirkland WA, 98033

425-822-0435