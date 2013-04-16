Kirkland & Sommers Announce New Divorce Microsite

Dayton, OH -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/16/2013 -- Dayton, Ohio Divorce Attorneys Kirkland & Sommers announce the launch of their new microsite devoted to educating the public on the facts about divorce in the state of Ohio. Branded as Dayton’s Family Law Specialists, the team at Kirkland & Sommers focuses solely in the area of divorce and has created a new site that features a question and answer section, information about divorce proceedings in Dayton, Ohio, client testimonials and an introduction to the team of attorneys at the firm.



Professional and Experienced Attorneys



Since the team at Kirkland & Sommers only takes on divorce cases, they are able to get the best possible results for their clients. The three Ohio divorce attorneys have more than 50 years of combined experience, offering reliable and compassionate help to clients who are going through one of the most difficult times of their lives.



- Attorney Brian Sommers is a board certified specialist in family law and can advise clients on personal matters including child custody, relocation protection orders, shared parenting and dissolution of marriages. He is currently chair of the Montgomery County Bar Association Domestic Relations Committee and serves on the Ohio State Bar Association Family Law committee.



- Attorney James Kirkland holds a Juris Doctor degree from Ohio State University and is listed among the Best Lawyers in America. He’s written and lectured on family law and is certified as a family law arbitrator.



- Attorney Craig Sams is a graduate of the University of Dayton School of Law. He’s a member of the Family Law Committee of the Ohio State Bar Association and the Dayton Bar Association.



Causes for Divorce



Each divorce is different, but most go through the general division of the common pleas court. Filing for divorce requires that one of the following reasons be proved:



- Absence or Neglect

- Adultery

- Bigamy

- Extreme Cruelty

- Fraudulent Contract

- Habitual Drunkenness

- Incompatibility

- Living Separately



Divorce takes its toll in many ways: emotionally, psychologically and financially. Both partners and the children, if any, are affected by this devastating situation. It’s essential that both parties have a lawyer so that the situation can be handled quickly and with dignity, the assets can be divided equally and child care arrangements can be worked out properly.



About Kirkland & Sommers

