Kiromic BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRBP) Investor Notice: Deadline in Lawsuit on October 4, 2022

Investors who purchased shares of Kiromic BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: KRBP) have certain options and there are strict and short deadlines running. Deadline: October 4, 2022. NASDAQ: KRBP stockholders should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The plaintiff alleges on behalf of purchasers of Kiromic BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: KRBP) common shares, that the defendants violated Federal Securities Laws. More specifically, the plaintiff claims that the Offering Documents failed to disclose that the FDA had, prior to the filing of the Registration Statement and Prospectus, imposed a clinical hold, and in fact, contained statements indicating that it had not. Given that the Offering closed on July 2, 2021, more than thirty (30) days after the Company submitted the IND applications for its two immunotherapy product candidates, investors were assured that no clinical hold had been issued and clinical trials would commence.



