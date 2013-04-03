Kirstine Paynes Launches 'Best Carpet Cleaning - NYC'

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/03/2013 -- Kristine Paynes today announced the launch of her new company ‘Best Carpet Cleaning – NYC.’ Based in New York City, the company offers a range of other services as well including rug cleaning, upholstery cleaning, tile and grout cleaning among others. Speaking on the occasion, a representative of the company said, “We are pleased to announce the launch of Best Carpet Cleaning – NYC and hope to offer the best possible service to our clients.”



Sources confirm that unavailability of a reliable carpet cleaning service in New York City lead Kirstine to founding the company. When asked, the representative said, “Kirstine had faced a lot of trouble in the past when it comes to finding a reliable carpet cleaning service in the nearby area. After years of struggle she took upon herself the responsibility of providing excellent and reliable service and founded Best Carpet Cleaning - NYC”



Kirstine on the occasion said, “We are a five star carpet cleaning company giving our customers outstanding service.” She further added, “We guarantee our customers that we will get their carpets cleaned or we don't get paid.” The website of the company is also expected to be launched in a few weeks time.



About ‘Best Carpet Cleaning – NYC’

‘Best Carpet Cleaning – NYC’ is a small business based out of New York City that mainly started operations out of necessity. The company also offers other services including rug cleaning, upholstery cleaning, tile cleaning and grout cleaning among others.



Contact Information

Contact Person: Kirstine Paynes

Contact Number: (347) 344 - 6684

Email id: info@bestcarpetcleaning-nyc.com

Website: http://www.bestcarpetcleaning-nyc.com