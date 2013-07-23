Kiss Me Awake: Author Julie Momyer Announces New Novel of Fiction for 'Real Women'.

Toledo, OH -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/23/2013 -- Toledo, OH – Betrayal and rejection bring with them a myriad of emotions. While these are popular themes in literature, they are also prevalent in real life. A new novel by Julie Momyer applies these elements in the form of a passionate tale that bears a message of hope and grace for all women.



Branding her stories, ‘fiction for real women,’ Momyer’s recent title, ‘Kiss Me Awake’ (a Christian Writer’s Guild finalist, 2008) entertains, and as one reviewer opines, provides “a great lesson for life.” Telling the protagonist’s personal story in raw and bold detail, it’s easy to see how this Christian romantic suspense can relate to a woman’s struggles.



Synopsis:



Abandoned at birth, Jaida Martin sets out to find her biological mother, but when her search threatens to expose a prominent political figure’s past, she gets caught in the crosshairs of a ruthless murderer and becomes the pawn in a multimillion dollar conspiracy.



Her troubles multiply when Spencer Gordon, the man she walked out on, shows up at her door unannounced, exposing her own past, and the heart she sought to keep safe from him is vulnerable once again.



Will she find what she’s really looking for? Or will an unexpected betrayal and the deception that drives her destroy everything she has?



As the author explains, her narrative was inspired through a powerful real-world experience.



“It came while teaching a high-school Sunday-School class on Ezekiel 16; an allegory of unfaithfulness and betrayal. Some time passed and as I reflected on the characters and the storyline, I came across this quote by Marilyn Monroe: A wise girl kisses but doesn’t love, listens but doesn’t believe, and leaves before she’s left,” says Momyer.



Adding, “It is a painful glimpse into the heart of a hurting woman and a stark reflection of my main character's reaction to rejection and loss. We live in a dysfunctional world. Most real people have a past, none are perfect, and no one was born into salvation. I try to create characters that fit into this real life description. Because they are flawed and don't always live an exemplary life they are more relatable.”



Since its release, the book has garnered a consistent string of rave reviews.



“Kiss Me Awake by debut author, Julie Momyer, is a book I had a hard time putting down. Mystery, danger, suspense, betrayal, secrets, love, forgiveness, redemption; all words describe Kiss Me Awake. The plot is well thought out and the author keeps the story moving. The story is so beautifully shown it felt as though I was watching the story unfold as if watching a movie. There are just the right amount of twists and turns along the way,” says one reader, reviewing the book on Amazon.



Another was equally as impressed; “As a first time novelist, Julie Momyer has made her mark on the writing scene. To use a metaphor from her opening lines, she has hit one out of the park. From the beginning chapters to the finale, the characters and plot of Kiss Me Awake are well thought out and intriguing.”



With the book’s popularity expected to rise, interested readers are urged to purchase their copies as soon as possible.



‘Kiss Me Awake’, published by Goody 2 Shoes, is available now: http://amzn.to/18XTMa5



About Julie Momyer

Author, Julie Momyer is a lover of fact and fiction. A freelance writer and researcher, her work has been published in newspapers, blogs, websites and devotionals. Her latest project, Kiss Me Awake, a novel, was released in April 2013.



Visit Julie at her website and blog, http://Juliemomyer.com & http://juliemomyerblog.com