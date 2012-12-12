KIT Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:KITD) Lawsuit Alert: Investor with Large Investment Should Act

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/12/2012 -- The NASDAQ stock market announced on December 11, 2012, that trading of NASDAQ:KITD shares was halted. A lawsuit was recently filed in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York over alleged securities laws violations by KIT digital, Inc. and investors in shares of KIT digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:KITD), who purchased a substantial amount of NASDAQ:KITD shares between May 19, 2009 and November 21, 2012, have certain options.



Investors who purchased shares of KIT digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:KITD) between May 19, 2009 through November 21, 2012, have certain options and there are short and strict deadlines running. Deadline: January 29, 2013. NASDAQ:KITD stockholders with a substantial investment in NASDAQ:KITD shares should the Shareholders Foundation at mail(at)shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The plaintiff alleges on behalf of on behalf of investors who purchased or otherwise acquired common stock of KIT digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:KITD) during the period May 19, 2009 through November 21, 2012, that KIT digital, Inc. and certain of its current and former officers violated the Sections 10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder. The plaintiff claims that the defendants allegedly issued false and misleading statements and omissions regarding the Company's internal financial controls and its accounting for revenue primarily relating to certain perpetual software license agreements.



NASDAQ: KITD shares declined from over $12 per share in early 2012 to as low as slightly above $2 per share in mid-November.



On Nov. 21, 2012, after the market closed, KIT digital announced the Restatement of prior period Financial Statements and announced the postponement of its third quarter 2012 results.



Shares of KIT digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:KITD) dropped from $2.07 per share on Nov. 21, 2012, to as low as $0.585 on Monday, Nov. 26, 2012.



On December 11, 2012, the NASDAQ stock market announced that trading of shares of KIT digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:KITD) was halted until Digital, Inc. has fully satisfied NASDAQ's request for additional information



