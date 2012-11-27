"Kitchen Appliances: Global Industry Guide" Now Available at Fast Market Research

New Consumer Goods market report from MarketLine: "Kitchen Appliances: Global Industry Guide"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/27/2012 -- Kitchen Appliances: Global Industry Guide is an essential resource for top-level data and analysis covering the Kitchen Appliances industry. It includes detailed data on market size and segmentation, textual analysis of the key trends and competitive landscape, and profiles of the leading companies. This incisive report provides expert analysis on a global, regional and country basis.
Scope of the Report
- Contains an executive summary and data on value, volume and segmentation
- Provides textual analysis of the industry's prospects, competitive landscape and profiles of the leading companies
- Incorporates in-depth five forces competitive environment analysis and scorecards
- Covers the Global, European and Asia-Pacific markets as well as individual chapters on 5 major markets (France, Germany, Japan, the UK and the US).
- Includes a five-year forecast of the industry
Highlights
The global kitchen appliances market grew by 7.1% in 2011 to reach a value of $157.6 billion.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
In 2016, the global kitchen appliances market is forecast to have a value of $193 billion, an increase of 22.4% since 2011.
The global kitchen appliances market grew by 8.5% in 2011 to reach a volume of 742.4 million units.
In 2016, the global kitchen appliances market is forecast to have a volume of 836.5 million units, an increase of 12.7% since 2011.
Cooking appliances is the largest segment of the global kitchen appliances market, accounting for 35.8% of the market's total value.
Asia-Pacific accounts for 40.2% of the global kitchen appliances market value.
