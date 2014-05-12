Smarter Investment Corp Unveils Home Improvement Services

Jacksonville, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/12/2014 -- General contractor from jaxsharksgc.com points out how home improvement services are of great importance to people, who want to ensure comfort for their loved ones and add value to their homes as well.



Smarter Investment Corp has now brought these services to home owners in Jacksonville, Jacksonville Beach, Ponte Verde Beach, Atlantic Beach and St. John’s, Florida. The company is known to be a Certified General Contractor in the area and it can handle a wide array of services from kitchen remodelling to bathroom ideas and room additions as well.



Home Improvement can involve all these aspects of people’s homes and a lot more. There are those who have moved into homes, keeping in mind their budget constraints. But they would like to make changes to their homes now so that they are exactly according to their tastes. The company offers them services that claim to keep their needs and personal tastes in mind so that their home turns out to be exactly according to their vision.



Home Improvement projects also make sense for those who want to add value to their homes. By making one’s house more state of the art and equipped with latest amenities, and ensuring that it is smartly designed can make a big difference to a value of a home. The professionals working with the company understand that and hence offer solutions to people that suit their requirements for the T.



Smarter Investment Corp has managed to gain expertise in different areas of home remodelling and improvement. Some of them include framing and flooring, which is just what one might be looking for. Home owners can also make the most out of kitchen remodelling or services for additions like bedrooms, game rooms to make their spaces more livable, according to their needs.



The company also handles renovation services, which might be the need of the day for several home owners. Property preservation and Tenant Build-outs, which also involve plans and permit approvals, are some of the other areas where the company holds its forte. It takes all these aspects of home improvement into account before offering convenient and cost-effective solutions to its customers.



About Smarter Investments Corp

Smarter Investment Corp is an award winning and Certified General Contractor in the area with 13 years of experience. It has won the 2007 Entrepreneur of the Year Award from the Hispanic Business Magazine and Preservation Award from the Historic Preservation Society of Jacksonville.



Media Contact

URL: http://jaxsharksgc.com

Email: fabian@jaxsharksgc.com

Address: Fabian Videla, Smarter Investments Corporation, 2404 Hawkcrest Dr E Jacksonville, Fl 32259. United States.

Phone: +1 904-647-2340