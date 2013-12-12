Kitchen Chalkboard to Transform One's Space Into Dazzling and Creative One

Uxbridge, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/12/2013 -- Kitchen Chalkboard, one of the latest products in today’s market, aims to bring a great change to the domestic, residential, and household kitchen. It has a combination of personal touch of the chalkboard and neon signage. With this product, homeowners can post any message and kitchen reminders on board. Its revolutionized features make it more user-friendly and pocket-friendly to the end-user.



Kitchen Chalkboard is designed to replace an old style blackboards or chalkboards. This product allows every user not only to change the appearance of their kitchen, but also to level up their kitchen’s utility. Compared to others, Kitchen Chalkboard comes with hanging hooks for easy installation. Depending on the homeowner’s choice, they can hang it on the wall or window. The best thing about this Kitchen Chalkboard is its writing surface glass. This product is manufactured using special purpose PMMA acrylic screens. This can help in making the product portable, lighter, and durable.



Kitchen Chalkboard is perfect not only for homeowners, but also sellers and distributors in the “Home and Décor” range. Another best thing about this product is that even kids can write on it. Therefore, using this board doesn’t require any complicated procedure. When it comes to actual rates, Kitchen Chalkboard has cheap costs. In fact, it comes with a 12-month warranty service.



Manufacturers of KBC ensure that this product is one-of-a-kind. With this item, they help homeowners to make their kitchen more organized, effective, and stunning. To get this Kitchen Chalkboard, buyers are free to check its official website. Since its site is easy to navigate, they can browse any page they want. For daily updates, they can also subscribe to their newsletters. They just need to fill out the required field and join in the KBC Community. Then, they will receive special offers and updates about KBC.



For customer’s satisfaction and convenience, Kitchen Chalkboard site can be connected to the user’s social networking accounts such as Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, and a lot more. As expected, this product will become more well-known online. Most homeowners will prefer to get this Kitchen Chalkboard to get its fullest benefits.



If you are interested in getting to know about this product, you are free to check its official website. You can do this through checking this link http://kitchenchalkboard.co.uk/. As an option, you can also visit its main office at Reyassoc UK Ltd, 1 Furzeground Way, Stockley Business Park, Uxbridge, UB11 1EZ. For more inquiries, simply contact the authorized personnel at 0203 1377 335.



Media Contact :

Kitchen Chalkboard

Reyassoc UK Ltd, 1 Furzeground Way,

Stockley Business Park, Uxbridge,

UB11 1EZ

Website: http://kitchenchalkboard.co.uk/

Contact No.: 0203 1377 335

pr@kitchenchalkboard.co.uk