Kitchen Door Workshop Features Wide Variety of Beautiful and Low-priced Replacement Kitchen Doors

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/12/2012 -- One of the easiest ways for homeowners to spruce up and beautify their kitchens is by replacing their kitchen doors and drawer fronts.



This process, which usually allows people to keep their existing cabinet and drawer boxes, is quick, easy, and typically kind on the budget. It’s also an environmentally-friendly decision, since it does not involve sending complete cabinets to the local landfill.



A UK company has been getting a lot of attention lately for its outstanding variety of attractive and low-cost replacement kitchen doors and cabinet fronts that can make any kitchen look brand new.



Since 1996, the staff at the Kitchen Door Workshop has prided itself on giving each and every customer the best experience from start to finish.



Employees take their clients through the entire process of getting replacement kitchen doors and drawer fronts, from helping them draw the initial plans and advising them on how to measure everything accurately, to fitting the new replacement products.



“Whatever age or make of kitchen you have, our Bella and Zurfiz kitchen doors and drawer fronts will make it look like new, and because all our kitchen doors are made any size, you can be sure that they will really fit, not just nearly fit,” an article on the company’s website noted, adding that customers are welcome to find out how easy it can be to measure and fit their own replacement doors by watching a video on the website, or downloading an illustrated guide.



“You can replace as much or as little of your existing kitchen as you like. Keep the best of what you already have and replace just what you need, including new hinges, drawer boxes and worktops. So your new look kitchen not only looks new, but works like new too!”



The company’s website features dozens of photos of many of the high-quality replacement kitchen doors and drawer fronts that it carries. Customers are welcome to visit the site at any time and browse through the helpful articles and videos.



One popular article explains the top five reasons why replacing kitchen doors are better than buying a whole new kitchen.



At the top of the list is price—most customers can replace the kitchen doors in an average-sized room for about £300, rather than thousands of pounds for a whole new fitted kitchen.



About the Kitchen Door Workshop

In 1996, the Kitchen Door Workshop started out as a small company supplying replacement kitchen doors in Maresfield, East Sussex. Since then it has grown to be one of the top nationwide suppliers of kitchen cabinet doors across the UK. The company also donates thousands of pounds every year to Plan-uk.org, a charity organisation that raises money for Third World countries by sponsoring children and their families. For more information, please visit http://www.kitchendoorworkshop.co.uk/