The Kitchen Knight Digital Thermometer Released by SELECT DESIGNS Is Now Available on Amazon

San Clemente, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/30/2013 -- Select Designs have just brought out their Kitchen Knight SD2810 meat thermometer. This pen style, digital LCD display, incorporates a brand new circuitry and it's extra-fast response time measures temperatures in as little as 5.3 seconds. Verifying that meat, poultry and mince is properly cooked is now a breeze! The Kitchen Knight Digital Thermometer is available for everyone worldwide through the Amazon store



Nowadays, everyone knows well that under-cooked meat harboring bacteria such as LISTERIA, E COLI and SALMONELLA can be very dangerous and can lead to deadly diseases.



The Kitchen Knight is the No.1 assistant in the fight against harmful bacterial infections!



Actually, from the last updates, CDC estimates that each year 1 in 6 Americans (or 48 million people) get sick, 128,000 are hospitalized, and 3,000 die of food borne diseases. Under cooked meat and poultry are major contributors and can harbor bacteria such as LISTERIA, SALMONELLA and E COLI.



In 2012, Campylobacter infections increased 14 percent and Vibrio infections increased 43 percent compared to a baseline period of 2006-2008.Rates of a dangerous type of E. coli, Shiga toxin-producing E. coli (STEC) O157, which had previously been decreasing, returned to levels similar to those seen in 2006-2008.



Here, the best Kitchen Knight Digital Thermometer Features are listed:



1- PEN STYLE



2- CIRCUIT IMPROVEMENTS and auto-shut down gives a minimum 5,500 hours use.



3- EXTRA-FAST - reads temperatures in seconds



4- MAX/MIN FUNCTION Perfect for calibrating the fridge, freezer or dishwasher



5- WIDE TEMPERATURE RANGE - -58°F to +572°F - normally found only in professional instruments.



6- RIGOROUS, HYGIENIC, WATER-RESISTANT – One can handle it under wet conditions.



7- USED BY THOUSANDS of restaurants, food plants, labs, and in homes world-wide.



The Kitchen Knight is also great for making candy, baking, brewing, BBQs and cooking subtle culinary dishes.



The satisfaction of the customers is what stands up behind Kitchen Knight Success and there is a 'fully satisfied or money back' guarantee which is a very good opportunity for everyone who want to try it.



To learn more, people can visit http://www.amazon.com/gp/product/B00CH0RFUO



About Select Design

Select Design is a brand development agency that helps consumers choose and connect with brands in meaningful ways.