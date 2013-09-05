Select Designs Launches the Kitchen Knight Food Thermometer on Amazon

San Clemente, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/05/2013 -- Select Designs is pleased to announce that the company's new, state-of-the-art digital food thermometer, the Kitchen Knight SD2810, is now available for purchase on Amazon. To celebrate the launch of the Kitchen Knight, an exclusive introductory offer is available, but only through Amazon.



The Kitchen Knight is one of the most versatile digital food thermometer on the market because of its temperature measuring range of -58F to +572F. Used by professional chefs for baking, brewing, monitoring casseroles and stews, deep frying, candy making and as a thermometer for monitoring freezer and refrigerator temperatures, the Kitchen Knight is an all-in-one kitchen thermometer. As well, the large, easy to read, numeric digital LCD display makes the Kitchen Knight the ideal thermometer for monitoring the temperature of meats while grilling, roasting, baking and barbecuing.



Where the Kitchen Knight truly excels though is in the fight against harmful, food borne bacteria. The Center for Disease Control (CDC) estimates that 1 in 6 Americans, 48 million people, will become ill from ingesting food borne diseases contained in undercooked meat each year. Of those, 128,000 will be hospitalized and 3,000 will die. Undercooked meat and poultry are a major contributor to illnesses caused by food borne diseases because they can harbor bacteria such as Listeria, Salmonella and E Coli. Only through thorough cooking at safe temperatures can food borne bacteria be killed off completely.



It's vital to always make sure any food reaches a safe temperature during the cooking process, especially meats. Being able to accurately measure temperatures within a range of -58F to +572F, makes the Kitchen Knight the perfect kitchen thermometer for the job. The temperature reading range of the Kitchen Knight enables monitoring of temperatures in freezers and fridges, to the hottest fryers. In so doing, meat contamination caused by being stored at too high a temperature is avoided, as well as by not being cooked at high enough temperatures.



The Kitchen Knight SD2810 is already being used by thousands of restaurants, food plants, labs, and in households world-wide. This is because the Kitchen Knight food thermometer is an all-in-one food thermometer that can be trusted to return accurate, reliable readings every time.



To learn more about the Kitchen Knight visit Amazon.com.



About Select Designs

Select Design is a brand development agency that helps consumers select and connect with brands in meaningful ways