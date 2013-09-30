Select Designs Adds Five Recipe Books as Thanksgiving Bonus with Kitchen Knight Food Thermometer

San Clemente, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/30/2013 -- Select Designs, a reputed brand development agency based in San Clemente, California, today announced the addition of a new introductory bonus of five beautiful recipe books with their Kitchen Knight 2810 Food Thermometer.



When contacted, Christy Holmes, a representative of the company said, “On the run up to the Thanksgiving season we thought we would commission a number of recipe books as a way to show our appreciation to our customers. This has resulted in the five beautiful books which are ready for downloading now” She further added, “ Each book contains hundreds of delicious recipes which we hope our customers will enjoy trying. This bonus is for all our customers who buy one or more of our Kitchen knight SD2810 Thermometers which can be found exclusively on our Amazon product page.”



The recipe books are entitled: 300 Chicken Recipes; 300 Recipes for the Grill; 470 Crock-pot Recipes; Cooking with Ground Beef and Thanksgiving Recipes, which is appropriate for the season.



It is very important to ensure that food reaches a safe temperature during the cooking process, especially meats. The Kitchen Knight has emerged as a perfect tool that aids in monitoring the same. The product is ideal for candy making and deep-frying as well as for the barbecue and is precise and water-resistant. Presently the product is being used in restaurants, homes and in labs world-wide. Figures show that demand for this type of product is increasing rapidly.



About Select Designs

Select Designs is a brand development agency that helps consumers select and connect with brands in meaningful ways. The company is known for bringing the latest and best products to the market.