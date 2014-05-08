Custom kitchen designer in Jackson, MS begins local online marketing campaign

Jackson, MS -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/08/2014 -- Kitchen Kreators Ltd., a company specializing in the design of custom kitchens and bathrooms located in Jackson, MS, has formed a marketing partnership with BizIQ, a firm specializing in small business web optimization.



Through its partnership with BizIQ, Kitchen Kreators Ltd. will increase its marketability to local area customers by expanding its online presence in order to rank in Google’s local search results. BizIQ will assist the company in launching a brand new website, paving the way for a more seamless online browsing experience. BizIQ efforts will also include optimizing content to achieve better local search results and providing a knowledge base for the company through a newly constructed blog.



In optimizing its online branding and streamlining its web presence, Florida Breeze is seeking to cater to those local area clients searching for unique kitchen and bathroom designs, as well as outdoor kitchens, envisioned by master contractors.



“The quality work that we provide is not only award winning, it’s imaginative and unique, meant to fit the needs of each individual customer that we serve,” said Terry Holtsinger, Owner of Kitchen Kreators Ltd. “In partnering with BizIQ, we’re hoping to expand our presence and reach more people searching online for professionals specializing in the design of a custom kitchen in Jackson, MS.”



About Kitchen Kreators Ltd.

Founded in 1989, Kitchen Kreators Ltd. is backed by more than 35 years of industry experience. As Certified Kitchen Designers, the company is committed to providing its clients with their ideal kitchen and specializes in tailoring designs to meet the exact needs of homeowners, whether it’s an indoor our outdoor kitchen. The company has won various awards for its designs.



Kitchen Kreators Ltd. offers free estimates to all prospective customers seeking kitchen or bathroom remodeling and features an extensive showroom where its designs can be viewed. The company utilizes high-end design elements and materials of all types within its creative process, drawing from ceramic or specialty tiles, solid surfaces, engineered quartz material, natural stone materials, copper, walnut and other exotic woods.



To learn more about Kitchen Kreators Ltd., its services or to inquire about its scope of work and estimates, please visit the company’s website at http://kitchenkreators.com/.



To learn more about BizIQ, its expertise regarding local search engine optimization or to view its extensive list of service options, please visit http://www.ebiziq.com/.