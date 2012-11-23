Kitchen Opera Company Announces Television Debut

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/23/2012 -- The Kitchen Opera Company made its television debut November 15, 2012 performing “What Could Be Better Than Chocolate” on Meredith’s “Better Show” http://www.better.tv/ a syndicated morning program seen in over 150 markets.



With Norman Schoenfeld as Executive Director and Grammy-nominated Ryland Angel as Artistic Director, Kitchen Opera Company serves up a variety of live musical experiences, where the entire dining event, from food preparation to table setting to dessert, provides lyrical and story context for culinary levity and beautiful new melodies and performances.



These experiences can also be customized for brands and marketing partners.



For a complete listing of performances, and to listen to some samples, go to http://kitchenoperacompany.com/.



About Kitchen Opera Company

Kitchen Opera Company is a live performance platform that is designed to be customizable branded entertainment, depending upon the goals of our marketing partners, with who would like to reach the Kitchen Opera Company target audience with an engaging and unique experience. Product descriptions and product benefits can be custom scripted into the lyrical content and integrated into the original material to present an engaging and entertaining musical content experience. A Kitchen Opera Company platform may be “owned” by a brand partner, via category exclusivity or brand exclusivity.



Kitchen Opera Company is also available for live performance bookings.