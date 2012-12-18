Kitchen Remodel Phoenix Offers Exceptional Products and Services to Create Dazzling New Designs

Phoenix, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/18/2012 -- Kitchen remodel Phoenix in a search engine leads homeowners to an innovative cabinet design company, Cabinets by C & F. The company can replace old, faded or scratched kitchen, bathroom, laundry room or media room cabinets with beautiful, new, artistically rendered cabinetry on the leading edge of today’s remodeling trends.



Phoenix kitchen remodeling is an Arizona homeowner’s dream solution to the challenge of finding a reliable, talented cabinetmaker. Cabinets by C & F has been getting a lot of attention lately for its custom-designed cabinets that will reinvigorate an older or tired-looking room.



A Phoenix-area homeowner can choose from among hundreds of options in new cabinet concepts. Latest trends in cabinetry include artisan cabinets, known for durability, artistic detail and craftsmanship; systems concealed behind sliding doors; touch-latch cabinet fronts that eliminate hardware; cabinets with semi-translucent glass, high-gloss lacquer, bamboo or aluminum surfaces; floating-unit cabinets; eco-friendly wood cabinets; brilliant colors like tangerine or cobalt blue; or bright retro colors such as lime green and orange. This outstanding cabinet company can frame a room in stunning new contemporary or classic cabinetry.



A breathtaking trend in kitchen design, for example, is treating the kitchen as an artistic creation. Elements might include European glass mosaics and eye-catching etchings that can be prominently placed in the cabinet fronts.



A floating cabinet can be a wall-mounted structure that makes the most of floor space with a sleek, block design perfect for the homeowner committed to contemporary style.



Bathroom cabinet configurations can be designed from traditional kitchen cabinetry or from pre-designed vanity combinations and consoles offered by the manufacturer. Prices for brand-new cabinets start at under $6,000. For homeowners looking for luxury kitchen cabinets in Scottsdale or Tempe, Wood-Mode and Bertch custom kitchen cabinets are available in traditional, framed and unframed collections.



About Cabinets by C & F

Cabinets by C & F is a cabinet design company with two locations in the Greater Phoenix area---Scottsdale and Tempe--- and additional locations in Sedona, Ariz. and Las Vegas. Homeowners can choose from among hundreds of cabinet designs and styles for the kitchen, bathroom, laundry room, office, library or media room. The cabinetry is manufactured from the finest quality materials and all of the cabinetry offered by Cabinets by C & F is manufactured in the United States. The showroom is open to the public Monday through Friday, with Saturday appointments available. For more information, please visit www.kitchenremodelphoenix.com.