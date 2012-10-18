Home Remodels Increase Resale Potential as Real Estate Stabilizes

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/18/2012 -- Pacific Kitchens, Inc., a leading kitchen remodeling company, has seen a growing demand for cabinet refacing requests, as home remodeling and residential construction projects continue to increase across the U.S. Recent research indicates spending on residential construction has increased by 16 percent over the past year, as more home owners learn the value that home improvements – particularly in kitchens - can contribute to resale opportunities. Pacific Kitchens offers various types of cabinetry enhancements, which can update and improve a home’s interior at a relatively low cost.



Statistics have demonstrated that kitchen updates can significantly help a home’s resale value, even in today's housing market. Remodeling Magazine reports that kitchen updates consistently turn out to be one of the best investments for a home, as it has the highest return on investment. In its annual Cost vs. Value Report, it suggested one can expect to recoup 91.5% for a kitchen cabinet reface, an increase from 84.1% in 2011. This supports a steady increase in the popularity of kitchen cabinet refacing among home owners.



A representative from Pacific Kitchens commented on the growing demand for kitchen improvements. “We’ve seen a tremendous increase in customers seeking cabinet refacing to give their kitchens a literal facelift. This type of upgrade dramatically improves the look and feel of the most important room in the home and can be completed quickly. In fact, Pacific Kitchens can have cabinets completely refaced in as little as three to four days, depending on the size of a kitchen and amount of cabinetry.”



About Pacific Kitchens, Inc.

