Kitchen Remodeling in Branchburg Expert Somerville Aluminum Wins Award for Excellence in Marketing

Hillsborough, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/06/2014 -- Somerville Aluminum, a full-service home improvement and remodeling company in Central New Jersey, recently announced its newest achievement: winning Window & Door’s “Dealer of the Year” award. The award was presented to Somerville Aluminum for its overall excellence in marketing in regards to its GO with the PRO campaign.



Over the last few decades, Somerville Aluminum adjusted its marketing tactics as it grew into a full-service home remodeling and design company. The window replacement Bridgewater company thought of many clever ways to advertise its range of services and gain recognition for its name. Somerville Aluminum’s bold yellow and black “Go with the Pro” campaign showcased the amount of training and skill needed to become a high-performance athlete and compared it to the skill of Somerville Aluminum.



The ads were shown on several media platforms. Somerville Aluminum displayed the prints in newspapers and magazines, TV, local sports arenas, social media, and direct mail. The handyman Bridgewater NJ company also took this opportunity to develop partnerships with local charitable organizations.



“We are a relationship-driven company,” stated Gary Shiman, the co-owner of the company. “Our relationship with our customers is what matters the most. Our marketing needed to convey all of the capabilities of our company, while remaining true to our core values and customers. This honor speaks to the success of the campaign achieving that.”



Somerville Aluminum has already won several awards from Provia.



Individuals interested in learning more about Somerville Aluminum and its Bridgewater doors services can visit the company’s website for more information.



About Somerville Aluminum

Somerville Aluminum is Central New Jersey’s full service home improvement and remodeling company. The third generation family-owned and operated business has been adding comfort, style, and value to people’s homes since 1950. Its expertise includes installing maintenance free windows, doors, vinyl siding, roofing, decks, awnings, sunrooms, complete kitchen and bath design and remodeling. Somerville Aluminum’s greatest satisfaction comes from providing its customers the best solutions and value for all of their home remodeling needs. With the help of the company’s experienced team of PROS, each client can be HOME ASSURED™ that they will make all the best decisions and receive the perfect solution for their home and budget. For more information, please visit http://www.somervillealuminum.com