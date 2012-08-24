ECI Attends Southern Idea Home Show

Raleigh, NC -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/24/2012 -- ECI Construction Services Inc’s Doug Muhle is excited to announce that he will be attending the Southern Idea Home Show this year.



“Being a Home Contractor, it is a no brainer for me to visit the Southern Home Show,” said ECI President and CEO Doug Muhle. “I’m definitely excited for the opportunity to interact and talk to hundreds of exhibitors and possible customers.”



The Southern Idea Home Show, is an event that brings hundreds of home remodeling companies and experts together to help people build, remodel, landscape and even decorate their home with custom windows, doors, patios, pools, and much more.



“The Southern Home Show is the event to attend in the southeast if you’re a home remodeler. It’s a chance to showcase your skills and past work to hundreds of your fellow peers”



The Southern Idea Home Show takes place on September 21st and September 23rd this year and will feature home remodelers from around the southeast.



About ECI Construction

ECI Construction Services Inc. is a custom home remodeling service featured by Doug Muhle that serves the greater Raleigh area. ECI's services include custom kitchen remodeling, bathroom remodeling, siding installation, and roofing repair. For more information about ECI Construction please visit http://www.eciconstructionnc.com/.