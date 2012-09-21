ECI Construction Services, Inc. See's a Boom in Home Remodeling

Raleigh, NC -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/21/2012 -- Raleigh Kitchen Remodeler Doug Muhle of ECI Construction, is excited to announce that the construction of new home buildings is on the rise.



“I knew it was only a matter of time before the housing crisis, started to fix itself,” says ECI Construction President and Kitchen Remodeler Doug Muhle. “The housing market still has miles to go before it reaches the point where it was once, but this new news is a step in the right direction.”



Yesterday the Commerce Department of the United States, reported that sales of existing homes rose to a two year high and that construction of new homes rose by 2.3 percent.



“Being a handyman and home contractor, I love to see that new homes are being built. Many older homes aren’t equipped to handle newer kitchen renovations or bathroom renovations, so being able to work with newer homes is a great opportunity for home buyers.”



It’s important to remember that though this is good news for the Raleigh home housing market, new homes still have a long range to go before they regain the momentum they once had.



