Pacific Kitchens Offering Complimentary in-Home Estimates

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/12/2013 -- Often when it comes time for a kitchen face-lift, people don’t know what to expect as far as price or work required. To help clear the confusion without any extra stress, Pacific Kitchens is offering complimentary in-home estimates for resurfacing projects.



While having kitchen cabinets resurfaced, other projects usually arise as well, such as the need for new or resurfaced countertops, additional cabinets or new drawers. The best way to head off all of these needs and draw up a contract that covers every aspect of a project is to have a resurfacing expert visit the kitchen and create an estimate based on what they see. Pacific Kitchen resurfacing experts also take home sample doors, countertop samples and pictures of previously resurfaced kitchens to help customers choose the option that is perfect of their home. If customers decide they want to go another route after the visit, there is no fee or penalty since they are under no obligation to use the service when they request a complimentary estimate.



For more information about Pacific Kitchens and their free in-home estimates, visit them online at http://www.pacifickitchens.com/.



About Pacific Kitchens

Pacific Kitchens Inc. has been one of the top San Diego County kitchen remodel companies since 1984. Resurfacing allows customers to give their kitchen a facelift for much less money than they would need to replace all of their kitchen cabinetry, and it also generates less waste. Since 1984, Pacific Kitchens has remodeled and refaced more kitchens than any competing company in the San Diego area, and has won numerous awards in the areas, including the Angie’s List Super Service Award, San Diego’s Best from the Union-Tribune in 2010 and 2011, and the Better Business Bureau Rating of A+.