Kitchen Solutions Kent Expand to London Offering High Specification German Kitchens

Meopham, Kent -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/04/2013 -- The kitchen is the central hub of any home, responsible for the most important things that make a house a home- the food. Often the kitchens left behind when someone sells a home are antiquated next to the amazing advancements that have been made since the original house was designed, and new homeowners want to put their stamp on their property, as well as increasing its equity for the future. Kitchen Solutions Kent understand the unique challenge of creating and installing an amazing kitchen in London, and have the best design and installation solutions at the ready from German engineers Nobilia as displayed on their site http://kitchensolutionskent.co.uk/german_kitchens_in_london.html.



The Nobilia kitchens they provide come with a host of unique features, including the Profi Plus storage system, which promises to easily meet the storage needs for a kitchen whatever the size by maximizing storage opportunities while minimizing intrusion into the space itself. The drawers utilize a unique system of runners which provide smooth running, soft closer and maximum support, and eject without the need for handles or rails to get caught on.



Kitchen Solutions Kent (http://kitchensolutionskent.co.uk/kitchen_solutions.html) offer a free design meeting so that armed with only the dimensions and plumbing points of the room, homeowners can see how their space can be transformed by a Nobilia kitchen with the latest and best features available.



A spokesperson for Kitchen Solutions Kent explained, “We’ve recently begun to install our industry leading kitchens in London and have so far seen great success as a result of our detailed planning and customer service strategies, ensuring the kitchen is delivered and installed with a minimum of fuss and downtime. We hope to expand further into London as more and more people see the incredible quality and finish possible with Nobilia kitchens, which come in a range of different aesthetics to suit any home or sense of style.”



About Kitchen Solutions Kent

Kitchen Solutions Kent are independent retailers of quality German and UK sourced kitchens in a range of styles and colours. The company design and install kitchens throughout Kent and central London. The website also features industry news and design ideas for consumers interested in developing their kitchen in partnership with Kitchen Solutions Kent. For more information, please visit: http://kitchensolutionskent.co.uk/