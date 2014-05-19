Kitchen Supreme Comes Up with Fun Tools That Reinvent Vegetarian Cooking

Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/19/2014 -- The latest tool from the house of Kitchen Supreme is yet another try at creating tools that are fun to use and make cooking interesting. The all-new “spiral slicer” promises to deliver on these features by being user friendly, reasonably priced, and fun to use. This tool is created keeping in mind the motto of the company, to cultivate healthy cooking and eating habits. For a limited time the company is providing its customers with free bonuses like a recipes cookbook and health guide and lifetime guarantee, all at a best price. The new features of the Kitchen Supreme spiral slicer are:



-One can slice, spirally cut, julienne and shred vegetables, cheese, and other food items with the spiralizer.

-Making noodles, and pasta will be a child’s play with this tool

-Add color and nutrition to food in the easiest ways imaginable

-Saves a lot of time in every food preparation activity that one might need to carry out.

-It is supposed to be fun to cook, with the help of this tool as it takes away all the effort from the preparation part



You can visit their webpage to know more about the spiralizer, or to buy directly from the Amazon store click here.



The offers on this product are being run for a limited time, with three bonuses that make this spiralizer even more interesting. The spiral slicer features two Japanese stainless steel blades for julienning in different sizes and can be used as a spiral cutter tool to create vegetable noodles from zucchini, squash and cucumber. It is also equipped with a free spiral cleaning brush to make the process of cleaning this tool easier. In addition to these, the lifetime warranty on the product makes it a best buy, offering even more value to the complete bundle. The founder of Kitchen Supreme, Frank Williams, recently stated that their products are “superior quality, nothing less”.



A user, Sam M., after having used this spiralizer comments, “I love to cook and read about the possibility of using a spiral slicer for vegetables. This spiralizer worked great! Easy to use and easy to clean. I used it to spiral yellow zucchini into spaghetti noodles as a replacement for pasta and topped them with homemade tomato sauce. YUM! Great for anyone following a low carb lifestyle!”



Media contact

Name: Frank Williams

Email address: support@kitchen-supreme.com

Ph.no: 1(505)652-4868

Website: http://www.amazon.com/Kitchen-Supreme-GUARANTEE-Spiralizer-Vegetarian/dp/B00J19AR7W

Adress: 4351 S Central Ave - 900111, Los Angeles, CA