Kitchen Supreme Launches Vegetable Spiral Slicer for Reinventing Noodles

Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/13/2014 -- Kitchen Supreme is all set to launch their flagship offering - Spiral Slicer, a vegetable spiralizer for customers across the globe. The product would be launched on the Amazon online marketplace on May 10, 2014, confirmed a representative of the company. Kitchen Supreme is a renowned name when it comes to providing kitchen gadgets that give a wonderful experience to users, while cooking. The Kitchen Supreme Spiral Slicer is a reliable, versatile, user friendly and convenient kitchen tool that provides comfort to users. The product bundle comes with free bonuses and lifetime guarantee.



When contacted, Frank Williams, founder of Kitchen Supreme said, “Yes we are all set to launch our new kitchen gadget, the new Spiral Slicer for our customers. The product would facilitate users to create noodles and julienne spirals from a variety of vegetables.” He further added, “Our team spends most of their time in testing and researching innovative kitchen gadgets. We focus on assisting our customers with best kitchen tools that helps them to cook easily and reinvent their meals .”



The product is user friendly and easy to operate. It contains stainless steel Japanese blades in two different julienne sizes for making raw vegan pasta and noodles. Users can also make spaghetti from zucchini, cucumbers and squash from the Spiral Slicer. It is a perfect tool for diabetes, detox and veggie recipes as well. People can enjoy low carb, gluten-free, raw and vegan meals without being bored.



By using this product customers can save their time while dicing and slicing and getting rid of conventional julienning methods. The free bonus included with the product includes Spiral Slicer recipes cookbook, free flexible cleaning brush and rapid results digital guidebook. As a part of the initial launch offer, the product is available with a 49 percent discount.



About Kitchen Supreme

Kitchen Supreme provides quality kitchen gadgets that provide a helping hand to the customers to make wonderful dishes. The company is based in Los Angeles, CA and retails through Amazon online marketplace.



Contact Information

Contact Person: Frank Williams

Contact Number: 1(505)652-4868

Email-id: support@kitchen-supreme.com

Website: www.kitchen-supreme.com; http://www.amazon.com/Kitchen-Supreme-GUARANTEE-Spiralizer-Vegetarian/dp/B00J19AR7W

Address: Los Angeles, CA