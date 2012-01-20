Kitchener IT Support Company Nominated for Kitchener/Waterloo CoC 2012 Business Excellence Award

Kitchener, Ontario -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/20/2012 -- The Greater Kitchener/Waterloo Chamber of Commerce has been honoring members in four core areas: networking, education, advocacy and membership for over 125 years now. This year will be special because Reis Information Systems will the 2012 Business Excellence Awards Gala on February 16th, 2012 at Bingemans.



Reis Information Systems is proud to be one of seven nominees for the Innovation Award, which is sponsored by Research in Motion. Each of the 12 excellence awards that will be given out at the Gala is the Kitchener/Waterloo's way of recognizing members whose dedication to making the community a better place to live and work has gone above and beyond in terms of leadership and involvement.



According to Henrique Reis, Owner of Reis Information Systems, I am so honored to have been nominated for this prestigious award. I want to commend the staff at Reis Information Systems for their commitment and drive towards making this happen as I could not have done it on my own. As an active member of the Kitchener-Waterloo community, this nomination highlights our commitment to serving the needs of the Kitchener/Waterloo community, as well as for serving the needs of our clients."



Reis Information Systems provides the best Kitchener/Waterloo Computer and IT support, ensuring that each client receives overall business management, consistent IT support, and overall data integrity and safety protection. The Reis ManagedCare program provides complete managed IT services for businesses throughout Southern Ontario. In addition to providing managed IT services, Reis Information Systems can take care of all of a client's traditional IT service needs like Network Services, Security Solutions and Technical Support.



About Reis Information Systems

Reis Information Systems equips our outstanding IT support team with the tools needed to take care of you and give you the comfort and security of knowing that all your IT needs are managed professionally and completely in line with your business needs.



For more information or a complimentary IT assessment, you can contact us at 519.579.8777 or use our toll free number of 866.WWW.REIS.