Kitchener Web Design Studio Linx Digital Finds Next Level Success with Branding Expansion

Toronto, ON -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/01/2014 -- Branding is much more than a logo- it is an all encompassing sense of identity that positions a company in the market and defines its possibilities for expansion. It is, broadly speaking, the set of principles, unique selling points and key identifiers that mark the business out to consumers. In the online world, where competition is so fierce, it is surprising to find branding is often ignored in favor of search engine optimization, which in fact harms both facets of the business. Kitchener Web Design Firm Linx Digital has now introduced branding services to help businesses boost their successes two-fold.



The company, which offers web design, online marketing and search engine optimization services, has specialized in increasing the number of opportunities that flow to a client’s website in the form of potential customers. What transforms those opportunities into sales however is branding, so they have opened a design studio.



Linx Digital will consult with the client to understand the brand’s values from the inside out, and will present a series of visual suites to help identify those values while at the same time presenting a forward thinking, expansionist design that will incorporate the future of a business as well as the present.



A spokesperson for Linx Digital explained, “We understood that no matter what we did on the structure and infrastructure of the website and the online marketing and SEO campaigns, the success of these would always be defined by the strength of the business’ brand. So we expanded our business to bring in brand design experts who could elevate and strengthen brands on behalf of our more ambitious clients, and sure enough the results have been amazing. We already have testimonials flooding in from satisfied customers and now have new and small businesses coming to us purely for branding.”



About Linx Digital

Linx Digital was created by 2 industry veterans with the aim of helping businesses flourish in the digital age. Linx Digital builds beautiful websites, develops powerful brands, and helps businesses acquire more customers. They understand business owners want to build successful, profitable businesses they can be proud of, and help to build a compelling identity that impresses customers. For more information please visit: http://www.linxdigital.ca/