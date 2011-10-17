Kitchener/Waterloo IT Support Set To Learn At SecTor Toronto

Kitchener, Ontario -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/17/2011 -- Information Technology (IT) specialists and business executives from all over the world are looking forward to attending Canada's premier IT security conference being staged at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre in downtown Toronto starting with security training on October 17 and the conference sessions being the 18th and 19th. Front and centre will be keynote speakers from those individuals highly esteemed as being North America's most respected and trusted experts on topics pertaining to security, and Reis Information Systems will be right there taking it all in.



For those IT professionals, this event will be right up their alley as they are presented with a wealth of content and learning opportunities. SecTor was selective in the choosing of the content; the selections that were considered to be the most important were timeliness, relevance and practicality. In order to be selected, the content needed to be both current and useful. The benefits for Reis Information Systems will be endless as they get:



- Latest Technical Research. New attacks. New Defences.

- Hands-on learning opportunities. An enterprise lab. Lockpicking. Contests.

- Opportunities for Networking during the event and at the reception.



SecTor is a security education conference that was developed by security professionals, for security professionals. Henrique Reis, Owner at Reis Information Systems, a local Waterloo IT Support firm, says "this event will prove to be invaluable as we get a unique opportunity to receive unsurpassed IT Security Training at its best and get to mingle with IT professionals not only from Canada, but also from all over Canada. We will be more informed about the latest and greatest in the security realm and be able to pass off what we learn to our clients."



Reis Information Systems offers a well-balanced and results-based IT service offering. Their objective is to provide the client with proactive and fully-managed IT services that are designed with the businesses of Southern Ontario in mind.



