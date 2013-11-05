KitchenWarehouseLTD.com Offers Free Shipping on All Orders over £250

San Francisco, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/05/2013 -- Today, many UK homeowners choose to buy home furniture and accessories online. From basic kitchen appliances to replacement doors, there’s no limit to the number of home goods available for purchase online.



KitchenWarehouseLTD.com is one website more and more UK homeowners are using to shop for kitchen appliances online. At KitchenWarehouseLTD.com, visitors will find a diverse range of home goods available for purchase. Shoppers can order home goods directly from the website or they can visit the Kitchen Warehouse LTD showroom in North Yorkshire to view products firsthand.



A spokesperson for KitchenWarehouseLTD.com explains how to visit the showroom:



“We encourage our website visitors to come into our showroom to learn more about the products and home goods we offer. Our showroom is conveniently located just off the A1 at Junction 50 and features a full range of items on display. Visitors can purchase goods directly from our showroom or order furniture online after viewing it in our showroom. No matter how customers purchase their kitchen furnishings, we offer low prices and affordable shipping on all our products.”



KitchenWarehouseLTD.com currently offers free shipping on all orders over £250. Meanwhile, visitors can save a further 5% on their order by liking Kitchen Warehouse LTD on Facebook.



At KitchenWarehouseLTD.com, visitors can browse through the full range of kitchen units and furnishings. Products include:



-Complete kitchen units



-Replacement kitchen doors



-Kitchen accessories



Complete kitchen units come in a number of different sizes and can be purchased to fit any living space – from small flats to larger homes. Each product comes in a diverse range of colours and designs, making it easy for homeowners to find the perfect unit for their home’s unique style.



Meanwhile, other products on the site can be used to accessorise a kitchen or repair existing pieces. Replacement doors, for example, are an excellent way to save money when fixing a kitchen unit without having to replace the entire unit. Other accessories include kitchen unit handles as well as sinks, panels, and lighting units.



Whether shopping for the perfect kitchen unit or searching for smaller replacement pieces, KitchenWarehouseLTD.com and the Kitchen Warehouse LTD showroom aim to help UK homeowners find the perfect kitchen for their needs.



About KitchenWarehouseLTD.com

KitchenWarehouseLTD.com is a UK-based kitchen unit retailer. The company offers a wide range of complete kitchen units as well as replacement doors, sinks, panels, lighting units, and more. For more information, please visit: http://kitchenwarehouseltd.com or visit the company’s showroom just off the A1 at Junction 50.