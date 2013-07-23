Kitesurfing the Caribbean in Style Aboard the New Breed of Private Adventure Yachts

Road Town, British Virgin Islands -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/23/2013 -- Kite 'n' Sail recently announced the launch of their new venture, which lets kitesurfers enjoy the luxury of cruising the Caribbean on a private yacht while they explore some of the region's top kitesurfing locations.



The venture is the idea of Willi Ewig, an experienced adventurer who has recently turned his focus to kiteboarding.



"We've spent the last three years cruising the Caribbean, hunting down the very best spots for kitesurfing and now we're excited about sharing some of these locations with small groups of kitesurfers looking for new thrills and adventures", Willi said.



Kiteboarders will be able to work with Willi and draw on his knowledge of the region to create a custom itinerary that suits their needs.



The cruising is done aboard the Sunrise, a luxurious Lagoon 440 catamaran which is kitted out with the very best in comforts and technology to make it one of the best of the new breed of adventure yachts.



Along with the 4 kites and boards available for kitesurfing there's also a stand-up paddle board, a kayak, four paragliders, a windsurfer, wakeboards, fishing rods as well as all the necessary gear to go scuba diving or snorkelling.



"While the focus of our trips is definitely the kitesurfing, we also wanted to offer guests as many other activities as possible to make this a truly once-in-a-lifetime experience", Willi continued. "And if people just want to relax on deck, we've got that covered too".



Due to the hurricane season, the custom kitesurfing safaris will only be available between November and June, and trips can be created to cover any of the beautiful locations between the British Virgin Islands down along the chain to the Tobago Cays in the south.



The Sunrise has enough room for groups of up to 6 people and Kite 'n' Sail are now taking bookings. If you're interested in learning more about this exciting new venture you can visit their website at the address below for more details



www.kite-n-sail.com



About Kite 'n' Sail

Kite 'n' Sail are a Caribbean based private yacht charter specializing in kite cruises for people looking for a kitesurfing holiday with a difference.



Contact Details

Company Name: Kite 'n' Sail

Location: British Virgin Islands

Contact: Willi Ewig

Email: info@kite-n-sail.com

Web Address: http://kite-n-sail.com