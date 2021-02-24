Klarcamper Launches Kickstarter Campaign for Its Modular Camping Units

Cologne, Germany -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/24/2021 -- klarcamper is a brand by klardenker GmbH, a German company and it aims at revolutionizing the recreational activity of camping for everyone. klarcamper has recently launched a crowdfunding campaign on Kickstarter to introduce its all-new modular camping units for comfortable camping. These amazing new modular camping units are ecological and environmentally friendly and will promote a more sustainable and comfortable mode of camping.



"We are committed to fundamentally changing travel behavior and we want to improve the quality of travel in the long term." Said David Suermann, the creator and founder of klarcamper, while introducing this project to the Kickstarter community.



Following are some of the most remarkable features of klarcamper:



Stable and comfortable

Easy to assemble

Easy to dismantle

Easy to transport

Versatile in use on cars and bicycle trailers

Easy to repair

Replaceable parts

And much more



The Kickstarter Campaign is located on the web at: www.kickstarter.com/projects/klarcamper/klarcamper-modular-camping-units and backers from around the world can become a part of this project by making generous pledges and donations. Moreover, the goal of this Kickstarter campaign is to raise a sum of EUR 10,000 and the creators of this camping solution are offering several great rewards for the backers. Furthermore, more details are available on the Kickstarter campaign page of the project.



About klarcamper

klarcamper is a remarkable new camping solution founded by David Suermann in Germany. This new model of camping offers modular camping units that are more ecofriendly than the conventional camping units or methods. The company is currently raising funds and support for this inspiring project on Kickstarter, where everyone is welcome to make generous contributions by pledging and donating.



Contact:

Contact Person: David Suermann

Company: klarcamper

City: Cologne

State: North Rhine-Westphalia

Country: Germany

Phone: +49 221 96986525

Email: david@klarcamper.com

Website: www.klarcamper.com