Klasko Immigration Law Partners, LLP Announces Michele G. Madera Has Joined the Forum of Executive Women

Philadelphia, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/25/2021 -- Klasko Immigration Law Partners, LLP, a firm with industry-leading employment-based immigration lawyers, is pleased to announce that partner Michele G. Madera has joined the Forum of Executive Women.



The Forum of Executive Women is a selective organization for about 500 women in corporate leadership roles. The Forum is dedicated to leveraging the influence of professional women in the workplace and empowering women in every profession. Beginning in 1977, it holds events throughout the year as a means of sharing knowledge and experience to help empower women to be leaders in the workplace.



Joining the Forum of Executive Women is just one of the many ways that Michele has been giving back to the community. In addition to her pro bono work in employment-based immigration law, Michele serves on the leadership team of the local chapter for Ellevate, an organization dedicated to providing professional women the tools they need to connect with like-minded individuals through events and online engagement. The Ellevate community spans the globe with chapters in India, Spain, Great Britain, Brazil, Canada, and across the United States. The organization provides training to individuals and companies alike to help them create a professional environment in which women can thrive.



In addition to serving on the leadership team of the local chapter of Ellevate, Madera is the Chair of the CLE Committee for AILA Philadelphia, where she also serves on the 2021 Technology & Innovation Summit Planning Committee.



About Klasko Immigration Law Partners, LLP

Klasko Immigration Law Partners, LLP has offices in Philadelphia and New York and provides top-tier legal services to individuals, multinational corporations, small companies, universities, and hospitals. The firm has been selected as one of the top 6 business immigration law firms in the United States by the prestigious Chambers Global: The World's Leading Lawyers for Business (Chambers and Partners) for the past ten years. The firm serves as the North American Regional Representative of the Investment Migration Council, the worldwide association Investor Immigration and Citizenship-by-Investment. For more information, please see https://www.klaskolaw.com/.