Klasko Immigration Law Partners, LLP, Announces Sustainability Initiative

Philadelphia, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/10/2020 -- Klasko Immigration Law Partners LLP announces a firmwide sustainability initiative to reduce its negative environmental impact.



As leaders in providing cutting-edge, strategic, and practical strategies in employment based immigration services, Klasko Immigration Law Partners, LLP strives to extend this innovative culture and approach to business practices as well. KILP recognizes the importance of business accountability in an integrated global community, and as an immigration law firm, is acutely aware of the effect the global community of countries, businesses, and individuals have on each other.



The firm has developed a committee to examine the firm's operations for sustainable improvement and to inspire staff members to engage in more environmentally conscious and sustainable activities, both in their professional work and in their everyday activities. In addition to operations improvement and staff education, the committee will work to support organizations and events that have a positive environmental impact on local communities.



The committee has adopted the axiom, "Reduce, Reuse, Recycle" to focus its efforts on reducing consumption, reusing materials where possible, and increasing recycling. For updates on the latest sustainable improvements by the firm, please click here or visit KlaskoLaw.com.



Klasko Immigration Law Partners, LLP is proud to continue to refine its awareness as an industry-leading and growing law firm and its subsequent environmental impact, while it continues to provide renowned employment based immigration services. To learn more about Klasko Immigration Law Partners, LLP culture and initiatives, visit https://www.klaskolaw.com/.



About Klasko Immigration Law Partners, LLP

Klasko Immigration Law Partners, LLP has offices in Philadelphia and New York, and provides top-tier legal services to individuals, multinational corporations, small companies, universities, and hospitals. The firm has been selected as one of the top 6 business immigration law firms in the United States by the prestigious Chambers Global: The World's Leading Lawyers for Business (Chambers and Partners) for the past ten years. The firm serves as the North American Regional Representative of the Investment Migration Council, the worldwide association representing professionals in investor immigration and citizenship-by-investment. For more information, please see https://www.klaskolaw.com/.