Klasko Immigration Law Partners, LLP, Hosting 16th Annual Spring Seminar

Philadelphia, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/28/2020 -- Klasko Immigration Law Partners, LLP, which provides industry-leading employment based immigration services to companies, universities, hospitals, research institutions, and individuals, is pleased to announce its 16th annual Spring Seminar on April 22, 2020, at the Union League of Philadelphia. All professionals in the field of employment based immigration are invited and encouraged to register to attend this informative and engaging day of panels and discussions.



This year's seminar will feature Klasko's employment based immigration lawyers and EB-1 immigration lawyers as they address hot topics and in-depth panels on issues companies, universities, hospitals, and research institutions are facing across the United States. This includes strategies for professionals advising students and employees, addressing common visa issues and alternative strategies, worksite compliance, updates on the latest regulatory changes, and recent issues at the U.S. borders. Professionals who are new to immigration or need a refresher can also attend the "Fundamentals of Immigration Law," which begins at 8:30 am before the main seminar.



Corporate and university counsel, HR representatives, hospital immigration coordinators, international chamber of commerce members, and any other professionals hiring, transferring, or advising international students or sponsored employees will find the panels informative, leaving with the latest updates and strategies to better tackle difficult issues in this ever-shifting immigration environment. Klasko Immigration Law Partners, LLP is renowned for its passion for immigration justice, and its attorneys hosting the Spring Seminar will not only focus on the problems in store for immigrants and immigration law professionals but also propose solutions and strategies to overcome the roadblocks.



If you are interested in attending the 16th annual Spring Seminar in Philadelphia, please register for free here. For more information on the employment based immigration services at Klasko Immigration Law Partners, LLP, visit https://www.klaskolaw.com/.



