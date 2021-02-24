Klasko Immigration Law Partners, LLP Included on the 2021 Philadelphia Business Journal Law Firm List

Philadelphia, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/24/2021 -- Klasko Immigration Law Partners, LLP, a distinguished law firm known for employment-based immigration services, has landed on the Philadelphia Business Journal's 2021 Law Firm list. This list consists of firms that have the necessary resources to assist corporate clients in meeting and exceeding their legal needs. Klasko Immigration is represented on the list due to the firm's size and experience in employment-based immigration law.



Klasko Immigration is a Philadelphia-based law firm that has been providing industry-leading business immigration solutions to corporations, universities, hospitals, startups, research institutions, and other organizations for more than 10 years. H. Ronald Klasko, the firm's managing partner, is globally-renowned for his innovative and creative immigration solutions to difficult problems. He has won numerous awards including the Philadelphia Business Journal's Best of the Bar in 2019 and became the only person to twice receive American Immigration Lawyers Association's (AILA) prestigious Founders Award. Under his management, the firm was included in the Philadelphia Business Journal's Best Places to Work list four years in a row.



When hiring an outside law firm, companies have many factors to consider including years of experience, subject matter expertise, and effective communication. The 2021 Philadelphia Business Journal Law Firm List is a resource for individuals and companies in need of legal assistance in the Philadelphia area. Based on information gathered from local law firms, it provides readers with a diverse list of firms covering an array of practice areas, locations, and sizes; all of which are available to assist with a broad set of legal issues. Klasko Immigration Law Partners is honored to be included in this list.



To find out more about Klasko Immigration Law Partners, LLP, or schedule an appointment with one of the firm's employment-based immigration lawyers, visit https://www.klaskolaw.com/.



About Klasko Immigration Law Partners, LLP

Klasko Immigration Law Partners, LLP has offices in Philadelphia and New York and provides top-tier legal services to individuals, multinational corporations, small companies, universities, and hospitals. The firm has been selected as one of the top 6 business immigration law firms in the United States by the prestigious Chambers Global: The World's Leading Lawyers for Business (Chambers and Partners) for the past ten years. The firm serves as the North American Regional Representative of the Investment Migration Council, the worldwide association Investor Immigration and Citizenship-by-Investment. For more information, please see https://www.klaskolaw.com/.