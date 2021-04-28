Klasko Immigration Law Partners, LLP Launched New EB-5 Podcast Series on Statutes of Liberty

Philadelphia, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/28/2021 -- Klasko Immigration Law Partners, LLP has launched a new podcast series hosted by the Klasko EB-5 immigration lawyer team. In the three-part series, the renowned EB-5 attorney team, consisting of Ronald Klasko, Daniel Lundy, and Jessica DeNisi, discusses how the EB-5 immigrant investor program has been impacted by recent policy changes and the coronavirus pandemic. The episodes include topics on how various project problems impact investors and their immigration goals, issues that can arise when investing with regional centers, litigation options, and more.



The first episode focuses on problems with investment projects. Between COVID, economic slump, project delays, and fraud in the program, many projects have encountered problems that affect immigrant investors. These problems can impact the investors' immigration process, even sometimes putting investors' and their families' green cards at risk. Ron, Dan, and Jess discuss their successful strategies for investors experiencing troubled projects.



The second episode will address issues in the regional center EB-5 program. There are three types of issues discussed: inactivity, actions or inactions of the regional center, and project failure. Ron, Dan, and Jess discuss successful methods they have used to defend these cases and the potential impact on investors in the event of a regional center termination.



The third and final episode covers litigation options. When other strategies don't resolve issues, judicial review is the next step. The Klasko EB-5 team is adept at successfully resolving EB-5 problems investors may face through different litigation options. Litigation – either through mandamus or declaratory judgment -- can be critical for success for EB-5 investors and regional centers.



The series is essential listening for current and prospective EB-5 investors and industry professionals. It is hosted by managing partner H. Ronald Klasko and includes award-winning EB-5 attorneys Daniel B. Lundy, also a partner at the firm, and Jessica A. DeNisi. All three episodes are out now and can be found on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, TuneIn, Stitcher, Radio.com, Deezer, JioSaavn, Gaana, and KlaskoLaw.com.



