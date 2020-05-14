Klasko Immigration Law Partners, LLP Presents Webinar Covering Worksite Compliance in the Time of COVID-19

Philadelphia, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/14/2020 -- Klasko Immigration Law Partners, LLP, a leading provider of employment based immigration services to businesses nationwide, has announced the latest in its series of webinars, entitled "Worksite Compliance in the Time of COVID-19."



The coronavirus outbreak has had a drastic impact on the global marketplace, and business leaders struggling to navigate worksite compliance challenges in these uncertain times are encouraged to register for this informative webinar by filling out an online form.



This hour-long webinar will take place on Tuesday, May 19, 2020, from 12:30 p.m. to 1:30 p.m.



The presentation will be led by two of the most respected authorities on the subject of workplace compliance: Elise A. Fialkowski, a partner at Klasko Immigration Law Partners, LLP, and head of the firm's worksite compliance group, and Andrew J. Zeltner, one of the firm's immigration attorneys.



Fialkowski and Zeltner will provide all of the latest updates regarding worksite compliance and offer guidance based on their decades of experience practicing immigration law. Participants will receive information on a number of pertinent topics, including:



* New I-9 Completion Rules

* Remote Work

* E-Verify

* Enforcement



Now more than ever, in order to thrive in the COVID-19 era, businesses that employ foreign nationals need help developing policies and programs that ensure their full compliance with federal and state regulations. Worksite compliance is a specialty at Klasko, and participants in the May 19 webinar can count on receiving the up-to-date information and practical guidance they need to help them overcome difficult circumstances.



For more information about the upcoming webinar or to consult with one of the country's leading EB-1 immigration lawyers, please contact the law firm today.



About Klasko Immigration Law Partners, LLP

Klasko Immigration Law Partners, LLP has offices in Philadelphia and New York, and provides top-tier legal services to EB-5 investors, regional centers, and developers. Its EB-5 team is one of the largest and most respected in the country, and its Compliance team is the first of its kind. The firm has been selected as one of the top 6 business immigration law firms in the United States by the prestigious Chambers Global: The World's Leading Lawyers for Business (Chambers and Partners) for the past ten years. The firm serves as the North American Regional Representative of the Investment Migration Council, the worldwide association Investor Immigration and Citizenship-by-Investment. For more information, please see www.klaskolaw.com.